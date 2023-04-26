Edward Olivares Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Diamondbacks - April 26
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 11:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After batting .237 with a double, a triple, a home run, a walk and three RBI in his past 10 games, Edward Olivares and the Kansas City Royals face the Arizona Diamondbacks (who will start Zac Gallen) at 3:40 PM ET on Wednesday.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI) in his last appearance against the Diamondbacks.
Edward Olivares Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023
- Game Time: 3:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Edward Olivares At The Plate
- Olivares has two doubles, a triple, two home runs and four walks while hitting .250.
- Olivares is batting .286 with one homer during his last outings and is riding a five-game hitting streak.
- Olivares has had a hit in 12 of 19 games this season (63.2%), including multiple hits five times (26.3%).
- In 19 games played this season, he has gone deep in two of them.
- Olivares has driven in a run in six games this year (31.6%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- In seven of 19 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Edward Olivares Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|9
|4 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (88.9%)
|3 (30.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (22.2%)
|2 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (55.6%)
|1 (10.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (11.1%)
|2 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (44.4%)
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 24th in the league.
- The Diamondbacks' 4.89 team ERA ranks 24th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to rank 24th in baseball in home runs given up (33 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Diamondbacks will send Gallen (3-1) out for his sixth start of the season. He is 3-1 with a 2.59 ERA and 39 strikeouts through 31 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Saturday against the San Diego Padres, the righty tossed seven scoreless innings while surrendering two hits.
- This season, the 27-year-old ranks 14th in ERA (2.59), fourth in WHIP (.798), and 10th in K/9 (11.2) among qualifying pitchers.
