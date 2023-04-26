Domantas Sabonis and the rest of the Sacramento Kings take on the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Playoffs on Wednesday, at 10:00 PM ET.

Sabonis, in his last game (April 23 loss against the Warriors) put up 14 points, seven rebounds, eight assists and two blocks.

With prop bets in place for Sabonis, let's look at some stats and trends to assist you in making good picks.

Domantas Sabonis Prop Bets vs. the Warriors

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 19.5 19.1 17.5 Rebounds 13.5 12.3 11.2 Assists 6.5 7.3 6.3 PRA 39.5 38.7 35 PR -- 31.4 28.7 3PM 0.5 0.4 0.3



Domantas Sabonis Insights vs. the Warriors

This season, Domantas Sabonis has made 7.3 shots per game, which accounts for 16.1% of his team's total makes.

The Kings average the ninth-most possessions per game with 103.2. His opponents, the Warriors, have one of the fastest tempos, ranking fourth with 104.8 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Warriors are ranked 21st in the NBA, giving up 117.1 points per game.

The Warriors are the 15th-ranked squad in the league, allowing 43.3 rebounds per game.

The Warriors are the 15th-ranked squad in the league, allowing 25.7 assists per contest.

The Warriors give up 12.9 made 3-pointers per game, 23rd-ranked in the league.

Domantas Sabonis vs. the Warriors

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/23/2023 37 14 7 8 0 2 1 4/20/2023 35 15 16 4 0 0 2 4/17/2023 40 24 9 4 0 0 0 4/15/2023 35 12 16 2 0 0 3 11/13/2022 34 26 22 8 2 0 0 11/7/2022 33 19 14 6 0 0 0 10/23/2022 22 19 14 4 0 1 0

