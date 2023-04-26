The Los Angeles Lakers, Anthony Davis included, take the court versus the Memphis Grizzlies at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

In his most recent time on the court, a 117-111 win over the Grizzlies, Davis tallied 12 points, 11 rebounds, two steals and four blocks.

In this piece we'll examine Davis' stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Anthony Davis Prop Bets vs. the Grizzlies

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 22.5 25.9 22.4 Rebounds 12.5 12.5 13.4 Assists 2.5 2.6 2.7 PRA 38.5 41 38.5 PR -- 38.4 35.8 3PM 0.5 0.3 0.2



Anthony Davis Insights vs. the Grizzlies

This season, Anthony Davis has made 9.7 field goals per game, which adds up to 15.4% of his team's total makes.

Davis' opponents, the Grizzlies, have one of the fastest offensive tempos, ranking sixth, averaging 104.1 possessions per game, while his Lakers average 104.8 per game, second-highest among NBA teams.

On defense, the Grizzlies have allowed 113 points per contest, which is 11th-best in the NBA.

On the boards, the Grizzlies are ranked 21st in the league, giving up 44.4 rebounds per game.

In terms of assists, the Grizzlies are 26th in the NBA, giving up 26.4 per contest.

Conceding 13 made 3-pointers per game, the Grizzlies are the 25th-ranked team in the league.

Anthony Davis vs. the Grizzlies

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/24/2023 42 12 11 2 0 4 2 4/22/2023 39 31 17 2 1 3 2 4/19/2023 38 13 9 3 1 5 0 4/16/2023 37 22 12 3 0 7 3 3/7/2023 36 30 22 3 1 2 0 2/28/2023 36 28 19 0 0 5 0

