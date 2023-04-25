Kyle Isbel -- batting .176 with three doubles, a walk and five RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Ryne Nelson on the hill, on April 25 at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-2) against the Diamondbacks.

Kyle Isbel Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023

Tuesday, April 25, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Diamondbacks Starter: Ryne Nelson

Ryne Nelson TV Channel: BSAZX

BSAZX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Kyle Isbel At The Plate

Isbel is batting .190 with five doubles and two walks.

Isbel has picked up a hit in 11 games this year (61.1%), including one multi-hit game.

In 18 games played this season, he has not hit a long ball.

Isbel has had an RBI in six games this season.

In four of 18 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Kyle Isbel Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 9 6 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (55.6%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (11.1%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (44.4%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (22.2%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings