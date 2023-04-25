Edward Olivares -- batting .243 with a triple, a home run, a walk and three RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Ryne Nelson on the hill, on April 25 at 9:40 PM ET.

He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his last game against the Diamondbacks.

Edward Olivares Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023

Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Diamondbacks Starter: Ryne Nelson

Ryne Nelson TV Channel: BSAZX

BSAZX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Edward Olivares At The Plate

Olivares has a double, a triple, two home runs and four walks while hitting .238.

Olivares enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last outings, he's hitting .200 with one homer.

Olivares has gotten at least one hit in 61.1% of his games this season (11 of 18), with multiple hits four times (22.2%).

In 18 games played this season, he has homered in two of them.

In five games this season, Olivares has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored at least once six times this year (33.3%), including one multi-run game.

Edward Olivares Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 8 4 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (87.5%) 3 (30.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (12.5%) 2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (50.0%) 1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (12.5%) 2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (37.5%)

