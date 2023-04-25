Edward Olivares -- batting .243 with a triple, a home run, a walk and three RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Ryne Nelson on the hill, on April 25 at 9:40 PM ET.

He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his last game against the Diamondbacks.

Edward Olivares Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Diamondbacks Starter: Ryne Nelson
  • TV Channel: BSAZX
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Looking to place a prop bet on Edward Olivares? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Edward Olivares At The Plate

  • Olivares has a double, a triple, two home runs and four walks while hitting .238.
  • Olivares enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last outings, he's hitting .200 with one homer.
  • Olivares has gotten at least one hit in 61.1% of his games this season (11 of 18), with multiple hits four times (22.2%).
  • In 18 games played this season, he has homered in two of them.
  • In five games this season, Olivares has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored at least once six times this year (33.3%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Edward Olivares Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
10 GP 8
4 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (87.5%)
3 (30.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (12.5%)
2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (50.0%)
1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (12.5%)
2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (37.5%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings

  • The Diamondbacks pitching staff is 19th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Diamondbacks have a 4.93 team ERA that ranks 24th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Diamondbacks rank 24th in baseball in home runs given up (32 total, 1.4 per game).
  • The Diamondbacks will send Nelson (1-0) out for his fifth start of the season. He is 1-0 with a 4.91 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 22 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty's last appearance was on Friday against the San Diego Padres, when he threw five innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up three hits.
  • The 25-year-old has an ERA of 4.91, with 5.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opponents are batting .222 against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.