The Kansas City Royals, including Bobby Witt Jr. and his .500 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including five extra-base hits but no home run), battle starting pitcher Ryne Nelson and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.

Bobby Witt Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Tuesday, April 25, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Diamondbacks Starter: Ryne Nelson

Ryne Nelson TV Channel: BSAZX

BSAZX Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)

Bobby Witt Jr. At The Plate

Witt Jr. is hitting .244 with two doubles, two triples, four home runs and six walks.

Witt Jr. has had a hit in 13 of 23 games this year (56.5%), including multiple hits six times (26.1%).

In four games this year, he has hit a long ball (17.4%, and 4.2% of his trips to the plate).

In eight games this year, Witt Jr. has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

In 11 of 23 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Bobby Witt Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 10 6 (46.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (70.0%) 4 (30.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (20.0%) 6 (46.2%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (50.0%) 2 (15.4%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (20.0%) 3 (23.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (50.0%)

