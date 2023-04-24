On Monday, Vinnie Pasquantino (on the back of going 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI) and the Kansas City Royals play the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Tommy Henry. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Angels.

Vinnie Pasquantino Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Monday, April 24, 2023

Monday, April 24, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Chase Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Diamondbacks Starter: Tommy Henry

Tommy Henry TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Looking to place a prop bet on Vinnie Pasquantino? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Vinnie Pasquantino At The Plate

Pasquantino leads Kansas City in OBP (.375) and total hits (20) this season.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 73rd in batting average, 43rd in on-base percentage, and 37th in slugging.

Pasquantino has gotten a hit in 14 of 22 games this season (63.6%), with more than one hit on five occasions (22.7%).

He has homered in 18.2% of his games in 2023, and 4.5% of his trips to the plate.

In six games this season, Pasquantino has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

In nine of 22 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Vinnie Pasquantino Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 9 7 (53.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (77.8%) 1 (7.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (44.4%) 3 (23.1%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (66.7%) 1 (7.7%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (33.3%) 3 (23.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (33.3%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings