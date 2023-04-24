Corbin Carroll and the Arizona Diamondbacks will play Vinnie Pasquantino and the Kansas City Royals on Monday at Chase Field, at 9:40 PM ET.

The Royals are +105 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the Diamondbacks (-125). The contest's over/under has been set at 10 runs.

Royals vs. Diamondbacks Odds & Info

  • Date: Monday, April 24, 2023
  • Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • TV: BSAZ
  • Location: Phoenix, Arizona
  • Venue: Chase Field
Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds
Diamondbacks -125 +105 10 -120 +100 - - -

Royals Recent Betting Performance

  • In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have posted a mark of 2-7.
  • In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Royals and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total six times.
  • The Royals have covered the runline in the one of their previous 10 games that had a set spread.

Royals Betting Records & Stats

  • The Royals have won in five, or 23.8%, of the 21 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.
  • This season, Kansas City has won five of its 20 games, or 25%, when it's the underdog by at least +105 on the moneyline.
  • The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Royals have a 48.8% chance of walking away with the win.
  • Kansas City and its opponents have hit the over in 12 of its 22 games with a total this season.
  • The Royals have played just two games with a spread this season and split those games 1-1 ATS.

Royals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP
1-12 4-5 2-9 3-7 3-12 2-4

