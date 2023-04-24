Franmil Reyes is available when the Kansas City Royals take on Tommy Henry and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field Monday at 9:40 PM ET.

He returns to action for the first time since April 24, when he went 2-for-3 with an RBI against the Rangers.

Franmil Reyes Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Monday, April 24, 2023

Monday, April 24, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Chase Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Diamondbacks Starter: Tommy Henry

Tommy Henry TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Franmil Reyes At The Plate

Reyes is batting .262 with two home runs and four walks.

Reyes has recorded a hit in seven of 14 games this year (50.0%), including four multi-hit games (28.6%).

He has homered in two of 14 games played this year, and in 4.3% of his plate appearances.

Reyes has driven in a run in six games this year (42.9%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.

In four of 14 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Franmil Reyes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 5 4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (60.0%) 2 (22.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (40.0%) 2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (40.0%) 1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (20.0%) 3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (60.0%)

