Edward Olivares Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Diamondbacks - April 24
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 3:28 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Edward Olivares -- batting .216 with a triple, two walks and two RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Tommy Henry on the mound, on April 24 at 9:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Angels.
Edward Olivares Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Monday, April 24, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Diamondbacks Starter: Tommy Henry
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Looking to place a prop bet on Edward Olivares? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Edward Olivares At The Plate
- Olivares is batting .237 with a double, a triple, a home run and three walks.
- Olivares has reached base via a hit in 10 games this year (of 17 played), and had multiple hits in four of those games.
- He has homered in one game this year.
- In four games this season, Olivares has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored in five of 17 games so far this season.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Edward Olivares Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|7
|4 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (85.7%)
|3 (30.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (14.3%)
|2 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (42.9%)
|1 (10.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (28.6%)
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Diamondbacks has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 19th in MLB.
- The Diamondbacks' 4.93 team ERA ranks 24th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to give up 32 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (to rank 25th in the league).
- Henry will start for the Diamondbacks, his first this season.
- The 25-year-old left-hander makes his season debut and pitches for the first time in more than a year.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.