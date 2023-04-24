The Kansas City Royals, including Bobby Witt Jr. (.326 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Tommy Henry and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, Monday at 9:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Angels.

Bobby Witt Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

  • Game Day: Monday, April 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Diamondbacks Starter: Tommy Henry
  • TV Channel: BSAZ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)

Looking to place a prop bet on Bobby Witt Jr.? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Bobby Witt Jr. At The Plate

  • Witt Jr. leads Kansas City in slugging percentage (.465) thanks to eight extra-base hits.
  • Witt Jr. will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .238 with two homers in his last games.
  • Witt Jr. has picked up a hit in 13 of 22 games this year, with multiple hits six times.
  • He has hit a long ball in four games this year (18.2%), leaving the park in 4.4% of his chances at the plate.
  • Witt Jr. has driven in a run in eight games this season (36.4%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • In 11 of 22 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Bobby Witt Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
13 GP 9
6 (46.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (77.8%)
4 (30.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (22.2%)
6 (46.2%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (55.6%)
2 (15.4%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (22.2%)
3 (23.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (55.6%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings

  • The Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 19th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Diamondbacks' 4.93 team ERA ranks 24th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Diamondbacks pitchers combine to allow 32 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (to rank 25th in the league).
  • Henry takes the mound for his first start of the season for the Diamondbacks.
  • The 25-year-old southpaw makes his season debut and his first appearance in more than a year.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.