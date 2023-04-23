Hunter Renfroe and the Los Angeles Angels (10-11) will host Bobby Witt Jr. and the Kansas City Royals (5-16) at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on Sunday, April 23, with a start time of 4:07 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Angels as -210 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Royals +170 moneyline odds. The contest's total has been set at 9.5 runs.

Royals vs. Angels Time and TV Channel

Angel Stadium of Anaheim Probable Pitchers: Reid Detmers - LAA (0-1, 4.50 ERA) vs Jordan Lyles - KC (0-3, 4.26 ERA)

Royals vs. Angels Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

A moneyline bet, such as the Royals (+170) in this matchup, means that you think the Royals will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $27.00 back.

Royals vs. Angels Betting Trends and Insights

The Angels have entered the game as favorites 15 times this season and won eight, or 53.3%, of those games.

The Angels have a 2-2 record (winning 50% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -210 or shorter.

Los Angeles has a 67.7% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Angels went 3-3 over the six games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, Los Angeles and its opponents combined to hit the over on the run total four times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Royals have been underdogs in 20 games this season and have come away with the win five times (25%) in those contests.

The Royals have a mark of 1-4 in contests where bookmakers favor them by +170 or worse on the moneyline.

In nine games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have a record of 2-7.

Kansas City and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times in the last 10 games with a total.

Royals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +25000 25th 4th

