MJ Melendez Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Angels - April 23
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 2:23 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
On Sunday, MJ Melendez (on the back of going 2-for-4 with a triple and two RBI) and the Kansas City Royals play the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Reid Detmers. First pitch is at 4:07 PM ET.
In his last game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a triple and two RBI) against the Angels.
MJ Melendez Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023
- Game Time: 4:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Angels Starter: Reid Detmers
- TV Channel: BSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
MJ Melendez At The Plate
- Melendez has four doubles, a triple, a home run and 10 walks while hitting .169.
- Melendez has gotten at least one hit in 42.1% of his games this season (eight of 19), with more than one hit four times (21.1%).
- He has hit a home run in one of 19 games, and in 1.2% of his plate appearances.
- In five games this season (26.3%), Melendez has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (15.8%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In six games this year (31.6%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
MJ Melendez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|7
|3 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (71.4%)
|1 (8.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (42.9%)
|3 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (42.9%)
|1 (8.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (42.9%)
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The Angels pitching staff is 23rd in the league with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Angels' 3.96 team ERA ranks 11th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Angels allow the third-fewest home runs in baseball (15 total, 0.7 per game).
- Detmers makes the start for the Angels, his fourth of the season. He is 0-1 with a 4.50 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 16 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Sunday when the left-hander tossed 2/3 innings against the Kansas City Royals while giving up hits.
- The 23-year-old has an ERA of 4.50, with 10.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opposing hitters have a .242 batting average against him.
