After going 3-for-4 with two doubles and an RBI in his most recent game, Matt Duffy and the Kansas City Royals take on the Los Angeles Angels (who will hand the ball to Reid Detmers) at 4:07 PM ET on Sunday.

Matt Duffy Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023

Angel Stadium of Anaheim Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

BSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Matt Duffy At The Plate

Duffy is batting .394 with two doubles, a home run and a walk.

In 66.7% of his games this season (eight of 12), Duffy has picked up at least one hit, and in three of those games (25.0%) he recorded multiple hits.

He has homered in one of 12 games, and in 2.9% of his plate appearances.

Duffy has driven in a run in three games this year (25.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored a run in two games this season, and had multiple runs in one of those games.

Matt Duffy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 6 5 (83.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (50.0%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (16.7%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

Angels Pitching Rankings