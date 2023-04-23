Jayson Tatum will hope to make a difference for the Boston Celtics at 7:00 PM on Sunday against the Atlanta Hawks in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

Tatum put up 29 points, 10 rebounds, five assists and two steals in his most recent game, which ended in a 130-122 loss against the Hawks.

In this piece we'll break down Tatum's stats and trends, helping you make good picks on prop bets.

Jayson Tatum Prop Bets vs. the Hawks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 29.5 30.1 30.0 Rebounds 9.5 8.8 8.3 Assists 4.5 4.6 3.8 PRA 44.5 43.5 42.1 PR -- 38.9 38.3 3PM 3.5 3.2 3.4



Jayson Tatum Insights vs. the Hawks

This season, he's put up 21.4% of the Celtics' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 21.1 per contest.

This season, he's accounted for 18.3% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 3.2 per game.

Tatum's Celtics average 101.9 possessions per game, which ranks 16th among NBA teams, while the Hawks have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 10th with 102.9 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Hawks are ranked 25th in the league, conceding 118.1 points per game.

On the glass, the Hawks are ranked 19th in the league, giving up 44.1 rebounds per contest.

Giving up 26.0 assists per game, the Hawks are the 22nd-ranked team in the league.

The Hawks are the eighth-ranked squad in the league at allowing threes, conceding 11.9 made 3-pointers per game.

Jayson Tatum vs. the Hawks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/21/2023 40 29 10 5 4 0 2 4/18/2023 40 29 10 6 5 1 1 4/15/2023 40 25 11 2 3 0 0 3/11/2023 35 34 15 6 5 1 0 11/16/2022 33 19 7 8 3 1 1

