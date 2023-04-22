Vinnie Pasquantino Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Angels - April 22
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 2:23 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
The Kansas City Royals, including Vinnie Pasquantino (hitting .278 in his past 10 games, with three doubles, two home runs, seven walks and three RBI), take on starter Tyler Anderson and the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim, Saturday at 9:07 PM ET.
In his last game, he went 1-for-4 against the Angels.
Vinnie Pasquantino Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023
- Game Time: 9:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Angels Starter: Tyler Anderson
- TV Channel: BSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Vinnie Pasquantino At The Plate
- Pasquantino leads Kansas City with 18 hits and an OBP of .380 this season.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 73rd in batting average, 46th in on-base percentage, and 41st in slugging.
- In 65.0% of his 20 games this season, Pasquantino has picked up at least one hit. He's also had four multi-hit games.
- Looking at the 20 games he has played this year, he's homered in three of them (15.0%), and in 3.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Pasquantino has driven in a run in five games this season (25.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored at least one run seven times this year (35.0%), including one multi-run game.
Vinnie Pasquantino Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|7
|7 (53.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (85.7%)
|1 (7.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (42.9%)
|3 (23.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (57.1%)
|1 (7.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (28.6%)
|3 (23.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (28.6%)
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Angels has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 16th in MLB.
- The Angels have the 10th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.65).
- Angels pitchers combine to allow the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (15 total, 0.8 per game).
- Anderson (1-0) gets the starting nod for the Angels in his fourth start of the season. He has a 6.75 ERA in 14 2/3 innings pitched, with 10 strikeouts.
- His most recent time out was out of the bullpen on Saturday when the lefty threw 2/3 innings against the Kansas City Royals while giving up hits.
- The 33-year-old has amassed an ERA of 6.75, with 6.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents are hitting .322 against him.
