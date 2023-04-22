Saturday's game between the Los Angeles Angels (10-10) and Kansas City Royals (4-16) going head-to-head at Angel Stadium of Anaheim has a projected final score of 5-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Angels, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will start at 9:07 PM ET on April 22.

The probable pitchers are Tyler Anderson (1-0) for the Los Angeles Angels and Zack Greinke (0-3) for the Kansas City Royals.

Royals vs. Angels Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, April 22, 2023 at 9:07 PM ET

Saturday, April 22, 2023 at 9:07 PM ET Where: Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California

Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California How to Watch on TV: BSW

Royals vs. Angels Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Angels 5, Royals 4.

Total Prediction for Royals vs. Angels

Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs

Royals Performance Insights

In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have posted a mark of 1-8.

When it comes to the total, Kansas City and its foes are 7-2-1 in its previous 10 contests.

The Royals have a 1-1-0 record against the spread over their past 10 contests (oddsmakers set runlines in two of those games).

The Royals have been victorious in four, or 21.1%, of the 19 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, Kansas City has been victorious one time in six chances when named as an underdog of at least +150 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Royals have a 40% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Kansas City scores the third-fewest runs in baseball (59 total, 3.0 per game).

Royals pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.38 ERA this year, which ranks 28th in MLB.

Royals Schedule