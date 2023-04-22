After going 0-for-3 in his last game, MJ Melendez and the Kansas City Royals face the Los Angeles Angels (who will hand the ball to Tyler Anderson) at 9:07 PM ET on Saturday.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Angels.

MJ Melendez Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:07 PM ET
  • Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Angels Starter: Tyler Anderson
  • TV Channel: BSW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Looking to place a prop bet on MJ Melendez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

MJ Melendez At The Plate

  • Melendez has four doubles, a home run and 10 walks while batting .149.
  • Melendez has picked up a hit in 38.9% of his 18 games this season, with more than one hit in 16.7% of those games.
  • He has gone deep in one game this year.
  • In four games this year (22.2%), Melendez has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In five games this season (27.8%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

MJ Melendez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
12 GP 6
3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (66.7%)
1 (8.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (33.3%)
3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (33.3%)
1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (33.3%)

Angels Pitching Rankings

  • The Angels pitching staff ranks 16th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Angels' 3.65 team ERA ranks 10th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Angels pitchers combine to allow 15 home runs (0.8 per game), the fourth-fewest in the league.
  • Anderson (1-0 with a 6.75 ERA and 10 strikeouts in 14 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Angels, his fourth of the season.
  • His last time out was in relief on Saturday when the left-hander threw 2/3 innings against the Kansas City Royals while allowing hits.
  • In three games this season, the 33-year-old has amassed a 6.75 ERA and 6.1 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .322 to his opponents.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.