MJ Melendez Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Angels - April 22
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 2:23 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
After going 0-for-3 in his last game, MJ Melendez and the Kansas City Royals face the Los Angeles Angels (who will hand the ball to Tyler Anderson) at 9:07 PM ET on Saturday.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Angels.
MJ Melendez Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023
- Game Time: 9:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Angels Starter: Tyler Anderson
- TV Channel: BSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
MJ Melendez At The Plate
- Melendez has four doubles, a home run and 10 walks while batting .149.
- Melendez has picked up a hit in 38.9% of his 18 games this season, with more than one hit in 16.7% of those games.
- He has gone deep in one game this year.
- In four games this year (22.2%), Melendez has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In five games this season (27.8%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
MJ Melendez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|6
|3 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (66.7%)
|1 (8.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (33.3%)
|3 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (33.3%)
|1 (8.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (33.3%)
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The Angels pitching staff ranks 16th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Angels' 3.65 team ERA ranks 10th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Angels pitchers combine to allow 15 home runs (0.8 per game), the fourth-fewest in the league.
- Anderson (1-0 with a 6.75 ERA and 10 strikeouts in 14 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Angels, his fourth of the season.
- His last time out was in relief on Saturday when the left-hander threw 2/3 innings against the Kansas City Royals while allowing hits.
- In three games this season, the 33-year-old has amassed a 6.75 ERA and 6.1 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .322 to his opponents.
