LeBron James and Ja Morant are two players to watch when the Los Angeles Lakers (43-39) and the Memphis Grizzlies (51-31) go head to head at Crypto.com Arena on Saturday. Tip-off is scheduled for 10:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Lakers vs. Grizzlies

Game Day: Saturday, April 22

Saturday, April 22 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Arena: Crypto.com Arena

Crypto.com Arena Location: Los Angeles, California

Lakers' Last Game

The Grizzlies beat the Lakers, 103-93, on Wednesday. Xavier Tillman poured in a team-high 22 points for the Grizzlies, and chipped in 13 rebounds and three assists. James had 28 points, plus 12 rebounds and three assists, for the Lakers.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM LeBron James 28 12 3 1 1 1 Rui Hachimura 20 5 2 1 0 2 Anthony Davis 13 9 3 0 5 1

Grizzlies' Last Game

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Xavier Tillman 22 13 3 0 0 1 Jaren Jackson Jr. 18 9 3 1 3 1 Desmond Bane 17 4 1 0 0 1

Lakers Players to Watch

Davis posts a team-leading 12.5 rebounds per contest. He is also averaging 25.9 points and 2.6 assists, shooting 56.3% from the floor.

James paces the Lakers with 28.9 points per contest and 6.8 assists, while also posting 8.3 rebounds.

D'Angelo Russell paces his team in assists per contest (6.2), and also posts 17.8 points and 3 rebounds. Defensively, he averages 1 steal and 0.4 blocked shots.

Jarred Vanderbilt posts 7.9 points, 7.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists per contest, shooting 54.6% from the floor.

Malik Beasley puts up 12.7 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Grizzlies Players to Watch

Morant is the Grizzlies' top scorer (26.2 points per game, 10th in NBA) and assist man (8.1, fifth in NBA), and averages 5.9 rebounds.

The Grizzlies receive 18.6 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1 assists per game from Jaren Jackson Jr..

The Grizzlies receive 21.5 points, 5 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game from Desmond Bane.

The Grizzlies get 10.3 points, 2.5 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game from Tyus Jones.

Dillon Brooks gives the Grizzlies 14.3 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game. He also averages 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name Team PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Anthony Davis LAL 23.4 12.4 3.2 1.3 3 0.2 Jaren Jackson Jr. MEM 19.8 6 1.5 0.6 2 1.8 LeBron James LAL 25.1 8.4 5.7 0.9 1 2.5 Desmond Bane MEM 18.3 4 4.1 0.7 0.2 2.2 Austin Reaves LAL 18.2 3.1 4.9 0.3 0.1 2 Ja Morant MEM 11.6 3.7 4.2 0.6 0.1 0.8

