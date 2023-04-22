After batting .130 with a double, a walk and an RBI in his past 10 games, Jackie Bradley Jr. and the Kansas City Royals face the Los Angeles Angels (who will start Tyler Anderson) at 9:07 PM ET on Saturday.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Angels.

Jackie Bradley Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023

9:07 PM ET Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angels Starter: Tyler Anderson

Tyler Anderson TV Channel: BSW

BSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Jackie Bradley Jr. At The Plate

Bradley is batting .129 with a double and three walks.

In four of 13 games this year, Bradley got a hit, but only one each time.

In 13 games played this year, he has not hit a long ball.

Bradley has an RBI in one game this year.

He has scored in three games this year (23.1%), but has had no multi-run games.

Jackie Bradley Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 6 4 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (16.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Angels Pitching Rankings