After batting .130 with a double, a walk and an RBI in his past 10 games, Jackie Bradley Jr. and the Kansas City Royals face the Los Angeles Angels (who will start Tyler Anderson) at 9:07 PM ET on Saturday.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Angels.

Jackie Bradley Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:07 PM ET
  • Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
  • Angels Starter: Tyler Anderson
  • TV Channel: BSW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Jackie Bradley Jr. At The Plate

  • Bradley is batting .129 with a double and three walks.
  • In four of 13 games this year, Bradley got a hit, but only one each time.
  • In 13 games played this year, he has not hit a long ball.
  • Bradley has an RBI in one game this year.
  • He has scored in three games this year (23.1%), but has had no multi-run games.

Jackie Bradley Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
7 GP 6
4 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (16.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Angels Pitching Rankings

  • The Angels pitching staff ranks 16th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Angels' 3.65 team ERA ranks 10th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Angels pitchers combine to allow 15 home runs (0.8 per game), the fourth-fewest in the league.
  • Anderson gets the start for the Angels, his fourth of the season. He is 1-0 with a 6.75 ERA and 10 strikeouts in 14 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The lefty last appeared in relief on Saturday, when he tossed 2/3 innings against the Kansas City Royals while giving up hits.
  • The 33-year-old has an ERA of 6.75, with 6.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opposing hitters have a .322 batting average against him.
