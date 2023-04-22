The Kansas City Royals, including Hunter Dozier (batting .167 in his past 10 games, with a home run, a walk and an RBI), battle starting pitcher Tyler Anderson and the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim, Saturday at 9:07 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Rangers.

Hunter Dozier Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023

Saturday, April 22, 2023 Game Time: 9:07 PM ET

9:07 PM ET Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: Tyler Anderson

Tyler Anderson TV Channel: BSW

BSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Hunter Dozier At The Plate

Dozier is hitting .146 with a home run and a walk.

Dozier has had a base hit in five of 13 games this season, and multiple hits once.

He has hit a long ball in one of 13 games, and in 2.4% of his plate appearances.

Dozier has driven in a run twice this year, but just one in each of those games.

He has scored a run in three of 13 games so far this year.

Hunter Dozier Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 4 2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (75.0%) 1 (11.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (25.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (25.0%) 1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (25.0%)

