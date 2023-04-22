Giannis Antetokounmpo and his Milwaukee Bucks teammates face the Miami Heat in the 2023 NBA Playoffs, at 7:30 PM ET on Saturday.

Last time out, which was on April 16, Antetokounmpo put up six points in a 130-117 loss against the Heat.

With prop bets in place for Antetokounmpo, let's dive into some stats and trends to assist you in making good predictions.

Giannis Antetokounmpo Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 26.5 31.1 26.2 Rebounds 11.5 11.8 10.2 Assists 5.5 5.7 6.2 PRA 43.5 48.6 42.6 PR -- 42.9 36.4 3PM 0.5 0.7 0.3



Giannis Antetokounmpo Insights vs. the Heat

This season, he's put up 17.2% of the Bucks' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 20.3 per contest.

This season, he's accounted for 3.9% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 0.7 per game.

Antetokounmpo's opponents, the Heat, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 29th, averaging 99.2 possessions per game, while his Bucks average 102.4 per game, which ranks 12th among NBA teams.

Defensively, the Heat are second in the NBA, conceding 109.8 points per contest.

Conceding 41.9 rebounds per game, the Heat are the sixth-ranked squad in the NBA.

The Heat concede 25.6 assists per game, 14th-ranked in the league.

The Heat concede 13.1 made 3-pointers per game, 28th-ranked in the league.

Giannis Antetokounmpo vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/16/2023 11 6 3 0 0 0 0 2/24/2023 6 4 4 4 0 0 0 2/4/2023 36 35 15 11 0 1 1

