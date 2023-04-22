Bucks vs. Heat: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Milwaukee Bucks are 4.5-point favorites heading into Game 3 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Miami Heat at FTX Arena on Saturday, starting at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN, BSSUN, and BSWI. The series is tied 1-1. The matchup has a point total of 220.5.
Bucks vs. Heat Odds & Info
- When: Saturday, April 22, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: FTX Arena in Miami, Florida
- TV: ESPN, BSSUN, and BSWI
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Bucks
|-4.5
|220.5
Bucks Betting Records & Stats
- Milwaukee's games this season have gone over this contest's total of 220.5 points 50 times.
- The average point total in Milwaukee's matchups this year is 230.2, 9.7 more points than this game's over/under.
- So far this season, the Bucks have compiled a 44-38-0 record against the spread.
- Milwaukee has entered the game as favorites 66 times this season and won 54, or 81.8%, of those games.
- Milwaukee has a record of 35-6, a 85.4% win rate, when it's favored by -210 or more by bookmakers this season.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 67.7% chance of a victory for the Bucks.
Heat Betting Records & Stats
- Miami has played 38 games this season that ended with a combined score higher than 220.5 points.
- Miami has had an average of 219.3 points scored in its games so far this season, 1.2 points fewer than this game's over/under.
- So far this season, Miami has put together a 30-52-0 record against the spread.
- The Heat have won in seven, or 30.4%, of the 23 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.
- Miami has a record of 2-7, a 22.2% win rate, when it is set as the underdog by +170 or more by bookmakers this season.
- Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Miami has a 37% chance of pulling out a win.
Bucks vs. Heat Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)
|Games Over 220.5
|% of Games Over 220.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Bucks
|50
|61%
|116.9
|226.4
|113.3
|223.1
|227.5
|Heat
|38
|46.3%
|109.5
|226.4
|109.8
|223.1
|219.6
Additional Bucks Insights & Trends
- The Bucks are 3-7 against the spread and 6-4 overall in their past 10 contests.
- The Bucks have gone over the total in eight of their past 10 games.
- Against the spread, Milwaukee has fared better when playing at home, covering 23 times in 41 home games, and 21 times in 41 road games.
- The Bucks score 7.1 more points per game (116.9) than the Heat allow (109.8).
- Milwaukee has a 37-18 record against the spread and a 47-8 record overall when putting up more than 109.8 points.
Additional Heat Insights & Trends
- Miami has gone 5-5 in its last 10 games, with a 4-6 record against the spread during that span.
- Eight of the Heat's last 10 outings have hit the over.
- Miami has been better against the spread on the road (16-25-0) than at home (14-27-0) this year.
- The Heat's 109.5 points per game are just 3.8 fewer points than the 113.3 the Bucks allow.
- Miami has put together a 13-12 ATS record and a 19-6 overall record in games it scores more than 113.3 points.
Bucks vs. Heat Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Bucks
|44-38
|27-21
|43-39
|Heat
|30-52
|7-8
|41-41
Bucks vs. Heat Point Insights
|Bucks
|Heat
|116.9
|109.5
|8
|30
|37-18
|13-12
|47-8
|19-6
|113.3
|109.8
|14
|2
|26-8
|26-39
|31-3
|39-26
