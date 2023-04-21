When the Los Angeles Angels (9-10) and Kansas City Royals (4-15) face off at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on Friday, April 21, Shohei Ohtani will get the ball for the Angels, while the Royals will send Taylor Clarke to the mound. The game will start at 9:38 PM ET.

The favored Angels have -300 moneyline odds against the underdog Royals, who are listed at +240. Los Angeles (-2.5) is favored on the run line. The total is 8.5 runs for this matchup.

Royals vs. Angels Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, April 21, 2023

Friday, April 21, 2023 Time: 9:38 PM ET

9:38 PM ET TV: BSW

BSW Location: Anaheim, California

Anaheim, California Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angel Stadium of Anaheim Probable Pitchers: Ohtani - LAA (2-0, 0.86 ERA) vs Clarke - KC (1-0, 6.75 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Royals vs. Angels Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

If you're looking to wager on the Royals and Angels game but want some help getting started, here's a quick breakdown. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are some of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the Royals (+240) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they wind up winning, you'd get $34.00 back in your pocket.

Plus, there are lots of other ways to bet, such as player props (will Bobby Witt Jr. hit a homer?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. For more details on the many ways you can play, check out the BetMGM website and app.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Royals vs. Angels Betting Trends and Insights

The Angels have been favorites in 13 games this season and won seven (53.8%) of those contests.

The Angels have played as moneyline favorites of -300 or shorter in only one game this season, which they won.

The implied probability of a win from Los Angeles, based on the moneyline, is 75%.

The Angels have a 3-3 record across the six games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Los Angeles and its opponents combined to go over the run total three times.

The Royals have been chosen as underdogs in 18 games this year and have walked away with the win four times (22.2%) in those games.

This will be the worst odds to win that sportsbooks have assigned the Royals this season with a +240 moneyline set for this game.

In nine games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have a record of 1-8.

In the last 10 games with a total, Kansas City and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times.

Royals vs. Angels Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Vinnie Pasquantino 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+210) Hunter Dozier 0.5 (-111) 0.5 (-111) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+300) Kyle Isbel 0.5 (-118) 0.5 (-118) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+300) Bobby Witt Jr. 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+240) Franmil Reyes 0.5 (+100) 0.5 (+100) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+310)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the Royals, and place your bets.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Royals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +25000 24th 4th

Think the Royals can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Kansas City and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.