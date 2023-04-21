Taylor Clarke will start for the Kansas City Royals looking to shut down Hunter Renfroe and the Los Angeles Angels on Friday at 9:38 PM ET.

Royals vs. Angels Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, April 21, 2023

Friday, April 21, 2023 Time: 9:38 PM ET

9:38 PM ET TV Channel: BSW

BSW Location: Anaheim, California

Anaheim, California Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Royals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Royals' 14 home runs rank 27th in MLB this season.

Kansas City ranks last in the majors with a .331 team slugging percentage.

The Royals rank last in MLB with a team batting average of just .208.

Kansas City has scored the 28th-most runs in baseball this season with just 59 (3.1 per game).

The Royals are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking last with an OBP of .264.

The Royals rank 22nd in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 9.3 whiffs per contest.

Kansas City averages the 19th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.6) in the majors this season.

Kansas City has the 29th-ranked ERA (5.53) in the majors this season.

The Royals have a combined WHIP of 1.436 as a pitching staff, which ranks 24th in MLB.

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher

Clarke gets the nod for the Royals and will make his first start of the season.

The 29-year-old right-hander will make his first start after pitching in relief seven times this year.

Royals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Royals Starter Opponent Starter 4/15/2023 Braves L 9-3 Home Kris Bubic Bryce Elder 4/16/2023 Braves L 5-4 Home Zack Greinke Kyle Wright 4/17/2023 Rangers L 4-0 Home Jordan Lyles Jacob deGrom 4/18/2023 Rangers L 12-2 Home Brad Keller Nathan Eovaldi 4/19/2023 Rangers L 12-3 Home Brady Singer Martín Pérez 4/21/2023 Angels - Away Taylor Clarke Shohei Ohtani 4/22/2023 Angels - Away Zack Greinke Tyler Anderson 4/23/2023 Angels - Away Jordan Lyles Reid Detmers 4/24/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Brad Keller Tommy Henry 4/25/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Brady Singer Ryne Nelson 4/26/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Max Castillo Zac Gallen

