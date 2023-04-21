Royals vs. Angels Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - April 21
Friday's game between the Los Angeles Angels (9-10) and the Kansas City Royals (4-15) at Angel Stadium of Anaheim has a projected final score of 6-3 based on our computer prediction, with a favored Angels squad securing the victory. Game time is at 9:38 PM ET on April 21.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Los Angeles Angels will send Shohei Ohtani (2-0) to the mound, while Taylor Clarke (1-0) will take the ball for the Kansas City Royals.
Royals vs. Angels Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, April 21, 2023 at 9:38 PM ET
- Where: Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California
- How to Watch on TV: BSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Royals vs. Angels Score Prediction
Our prediction for this contest is Angels 6, Royals 3.
Total Prediction for Royals vs. Angels
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Royals Performance Insights
- In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have a record of 1-8.
- In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, Kansas City and its foes are 7-2-1 when it comes to hitting the over.
- The Royals have not covered the spread in any of their last 10 matchups (one of those games had a runline).
- The Royals have been underdogs in 18 games this season and have come away with the win four times (22.2%) in those contests.
- Kansas City has yet to play a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +240.
- Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Royals have a 29.4% chance of pulling out a win.
- The offense for Kansas City is No. 28 in MLB play scoring 3.1 runs per game (59 total runs).
- Royals pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.53 ERA this year, which ranks 29th in MLB.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Royals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|April 15
|Braves
|L 9-3
|Kris Bubic vs Bryce Elder
|April 16
|Braves
|L 5-4
|Zack Greinke vs Kyle Wright
|April 17
|Rangers
|L 4-0
|Jordan Lyles vs Jacob deGrom
|April 18
|Rangers
|L 12-2
|Brad Keller vs Nathan Eovaldi
|April 19
|Rangers
|L 12-3
|Brady Singer vs Martín Pérez
|April 21
|@ Angels
|-
|Taylor Clarke vs Shohei Ohtani
|April 22
|@ Angels
|-
|Zack Greinke vs Tyler Anderson
|April 23
|@ Angels
|-
|Jordan Lyles vs Reid Detmers
|April 24
|@ Diamondbacks
|-
|Brad Keller vs Tommy Henry
|April 25
|@ Diamondbacks
|-
|Brady Singer vs Ryne Nelson
|April 26
|@ Diamondbacks
|-
|Max Castillo vs Zac Gallen
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.