After hitting .194 with three doubles, a walk and three RBI in his past 10 games, Kyle Isbel and the Kansas City Royals face the Los Angeles Angels (who will hand the ball to Shohei Ohtani) at 9:38 PM ET on Friday.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4 with an RBI) against the Rangers.

Kyle Isbel Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

  • Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:38 PM ET
  • Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
  • Angels Starter: Shohei Ohtani
  • TV Channel: BSW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)

Kyle Isbel At The Plate

  • Isbel is batting .200 with four doubles and two walks.
  • Isbel has had a base hit in nine of 14 games this year, and multiple hits once.
  • He has not gone deep in his 14 games this year.
  • Isbel has had an RBI in four games this year.
  • In three of 14 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Kyle Isbel Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 5
6 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (60.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (20.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (60.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Angels Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Angels has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 22nd in MLB.
  • The Angels' 3.84 team ERA ranks 10th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Angels pitchers combine to give up the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (15 total, 0.8 per game).
  • Ohtani (2-0 with a .86 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 21 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Angels, his fourth of the season.
  • The right-hander last appeared in relief on Thursday, when he tossed 2/3 innings against the New York Yankees while giving up hits.
  • The 28-year-old's .86 ERA ranks fourth, .905 WHIP ranks eighth, and 11.6 K/9 ranks sixth among qualifying pitchers this season.
