After going 1-for-3 in his most recent game, Jackie Bradley Jr. and the Kansas City Royals take on the Los Angeles Angels (who will start Shohei Ohtani) at 9:38 PM ET on Friday.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Rangers.

Jackie Bradley Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

  • Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:38 PM ET
  • Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
  Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
  • Angels Starter: Shohei Ohtani
  • TV Channel: BSW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +333)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +250)

Jackie Bradley Jr. At The Plate

  • Bradley is hitting .138 with a double and three walks.
  • Bradley has gotten a hit in four of 12 games this year, but he has no multi-hit games.
  • In 12 games played this season, he has not hit a home run.
  • Bradley has driven in a run in one game this season.
  • He has scored in three of 12 games so far this season.

Jackie Bradley Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
7 GP 5
4 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (20.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Angels Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Angels has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 22nd in the league.
  • The Angels have the 10th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.84).
  • Angels pitchers combine to give up the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (15 total, 0.8 per game).
  • Ohtani (2-0) gets the starting nod for the Angels in his fourth start of the season. He's put together a .86 ERA in 21 2/3 innings pitched, with 27 strikeouts.
  • His last appearance was out of the bullpen on Thursday when the right-hander tossed 2/3 innings against the New York Yankees while allowing hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 28-year-old's .86 ERA ranks fourth, .905 WHIP ranks eighth, and 11.6 K/9 ranks sixth.
