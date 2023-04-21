The Kansas City Royals, including Hunter Dozier (batting .167 in his past 10 games, with a home run, a walk and an RBI), battle starter Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim, Friday at 9:38 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Rangers.

Hunter Dozier Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

  • Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:38 PM ET
  • Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
  • Angels Starter: Shohei Ohtani
  • TV Channel: BSW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +230)

Hunter Dozier At The Plate

  • Dozier has a home run and a walk while batting .146.
  • In five of 13 games this season, Dozier has had at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
  • He has hit a home run in one game this season.
  • Dozier has picked up an RBI twice this year, but just one in each of those games.
  • He has scored in three of 13 games so far this year.

Hunter Dozier Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 4
2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (75.0%)
1 (11.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (25.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (25.0%)
1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (25.0%)

Angels Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Angels has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 22nd in MLB.
  • The Angels have the 10th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.84).
  • Angels pitchers combine to surrender the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (15 total, 0.8 per game).
  • The Angels are sending Ohtani (2-0) to make his fourth start of the season. He is 2-0 with a .86 ERA and 27 strikeouts through 21 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander last appeared in relief on Thursday, when he threw 2/3 innings against the New York Yankees while giving up hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 28-year-old ranks fourth in ERA (.86), eighth in WHIP (.905), and sixth in K/9 (11.6).
