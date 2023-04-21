Franmil Reyes Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Angels - April 21
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 3:27 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
After going 2-for-3 with an RBI in his last game, Franmil Reyes and the Kansas City Royals take on the Los Angeles Angels (who will hand the ball to Shohei Ohtani) at 9:38 PM ET on Friday.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-3 with an RBI) in his last game against the Rangers.
Franmil Reyes Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023
- Game Time: 9:38 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Angels Starter: Shohei Ohtani
- TV Channel: BSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)
Franmil Reyes At The Plate
- Reyes is hitting .262 with two home runs and four walks.
- In 50.0% of his 14 games this season, Reyes has picked up at least one hit. He's also had four multi-hit games.
- In 14 games played this year, he has homered in two of them.
- Reyes has driven in a run in six games this season (42.9%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
- In four of 14 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Franmil Reyes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|5
|4 (44.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (60.0%)
|2 (22.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (40.0%)
|2 (22.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (40.0%)
|1 (11.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (20.0%)
|3 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (60.0%)
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The Angels pitching staff is 22nd in MLB with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Angels have a 3.84 team ERA that ranks 10th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Angels give up the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (15 total, 0.8 per game).
- Ohtani gets the start for the Angels, his fourth of the season. He is 2-0 with a .86 ERA and 27 strikeouts through 21 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared in relief on Thursday, when he tossed 2/3 innings against the New York Yankees while giving up hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 28-year-old's .86 ERA ranks fourth, .905 WHIP ranks eighth, and 11.6 K/9 ranks sixth.
