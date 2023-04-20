Maple Leafs vs. Lightning Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - NHL Playoffs First Round Game 2
The Toronto Maple Leafs and Tampa Bay Lightning face off in Game 2 of the NHL Playoffs First Round at Scotiabank Arena on Thursday, April 20, beginning at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN, SportsNet, CBC, TVAS, and BSSUN. The Lightning are ahead in the series 1-0. The Lightning are underdogs (+145) against the Maple Leafs (-170).
Get ready for this NHL Playoffs First Round matchup with a glimpse at who we project to come out on top.
Maple Leafs vs. Lightning Predictions for Thursday
Our model for this contest expects a final score of Maple Leafs 4, Lightning 3.
- Moneyline Pick: Maple Leafs (-170)
- Computer Predicted Total: 6.4
- Computer Predicted Spread: Maple Leafs (-1.4)
Maple Leafs Splits and Trends
- The Maple Leafs (50-21-11 overall) have an 8-11-19 record in matchups that have gone to overtime.
- Toronto has 49 points (20-4-9) in the 33 games it has played that were decided by one goal.
- In the seven games this season the Maple Leafs registered only one goal, they've finished 0-5-2 (two points).
- Toronto has scored two goals in 19 games this season (6-9-4 record, 16 points).
- The Maple Leafs have scored more than two goals in 57 games (44-8-5, 93 points).
- In the 40 games when Toronto has capitalized on a lone power-play goal, it picked up 50 points after finishing 22-12-6.
- In the 48 games when it outshot its opponent, Toronto is 30-13-5 (65 points).
- The Maple Leafs' opponents have had more shots in 34 games. The Maple Leafs finished 19-9-6 in those contests (44 points).
Lightning Splits and Trends
- The Lightning have earned a record of 8-6-14 in overtime matchups to contribute to an overall mark of 46-30-6.
- Tampa Bay has earned 22 points (9-7-4) in its 20 games decided by one goal.
- This season the Lightning scored just one goal in 10 games and they've earned two points (1-9-0) in those contests.
- Tampa Bay failed to win all 10 games this season when it scored a pair of goals.
- The Lightning have scored three or more goals in 61 games, earning 97 points from those contests.
- Tampa Bay has scored a single power-play goal in 35 games this season and has registered 43 points from those matchups.
- When it outshoots its opponent this season, Tampa Bay has posted a record of 27-13-4 (58 points).
- The Lightning have been outshot by opponents in 37 games, going 18-17-2 to register 38 points.
|Maple Leafs Rank
|Maple Leafs AVG
|Lightning AVG
|Lightning Rank
|9th
|3.39
|Goals Scored
|3.41
|8th
|7th
|2.68
|Goals Allowed
|3.07
|14th
|12th
|32
|Shots
|32
|12th
|7th
|29.5
|Shots Allowed
|31.5
|20th
|2nd
|25.6%
|Power Play %
|25.4%
|3rd
|11th
|81.9%
|Penalty Kill %
|79.8%
|15th
Maple Leafs vs. Lightning Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Thursday, April 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, CBC, TVAS, and BSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario
