The Kansas City Royals and Nate Eaton, who went 0-for-3 last time in action, take on Martin Perez and the Texas Rangers at Kauffman Stadium, Wednesday at 2:10 PM ET.

Nate Eaton Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023

Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Rangers Starter: Martín Pérez

Martín Pérez TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Nate Eaton At The Plate

Eaton is batting .045 with .

Eaton produced a hit in one of 10 games so far this year.

He has not homered in his 10 games this season.

Eaton has not driven in a run this year.

He has scored a run in one of 10 games.

Nate Eaton Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 4 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (25.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (25.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Rangers Pitching Rankings