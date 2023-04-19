Jackie Bradley Jr. Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Rangers - April 19
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 11:28 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
After going 0-for-0 in his most recent game, Jackie Bradley Jr. and the Kansas City Royals face the Texas Rangers (who will hand the ball to Martin Perez) at 2:10 PM ET on Wednesday.
Jackie Bradley Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rangers Starter: Martín Pérez
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Jackie Bradley Jr. At The Plate
- Bradley has a double and three walks while batting .115.
- Bradley has gotten a hit in three of 11 games this year, but he has no multi-hit games.
- He has not gone deep in his 11 games this season.
- Bradley has an RBI in one game this season.
- He has scored in three games this season (27.3%), but has had no multi-run games.
Jackie Bradley Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|5
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (20.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rangers has a collective 9.7 K/9, the fifth-best in the league.
- The Rangers have a 3.52 team ERA that ranks eighth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Rangers allow the third-fewest home runs in baseball (12 total, 0.7 per game).
- Perez gets the start for the Rangers, his fourth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 2.87 ERA and 16 strikeouts through 15 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out was on Saturday against the Houston Astros, when the left-hander tossed five innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 32-year-old has an ERA of 2.87, with 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents are batting .290 against him.
