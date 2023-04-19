After going 0-for-0 in his most recent game, Jackie Bradley Jr. and the Kansas City Royals face the Texas Rangers (who will hand the ball to Martin Perez) at 2:10 PM ET on Wednesday.

Jackie Bradley Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023

Wednesday, April 19, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Martín Pérez

Martín Pérez TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Jackie Bradley Jr. At The Plate

Bradley has a double and three walks while batting .115.

Bradley has gotten a hit in three of 11 games this year, but he has no multi-hit games.

He has not gone deep in his 11 games this season.

Bradley has an RBI in one game this season.

He has scored in three games this season (27.3%), but has had no multi-run games.

Jackie Bradley Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 5 3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (20.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

