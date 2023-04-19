Hunter Dozier -- 0-for-3 in his last game -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the Texas Rangers, with Martin Perez on the hill, on April 19 at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Rangers.

Hunter Dozier Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
  Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
  • Rangers Starter: Martín Pérez
  • TV Channel: BSKC
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Hunter Dozier At The Plate

  • Dozier is hitting .154 with a home run and a walk.
  • Dozier has picked up a hit in five games this year (41.7%), including one multi-hit game.
  • He has homered in one game this season.
  • Dozier has picked up an RBI twice this year, but just one in each of those games.
  • He has scored a run in three of 12 games so far this season.

Hunter Dozier Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
8 GP 4
2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (75.0%)
1 (12.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (25.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (25.0%)
1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (25.0%)

Rangers Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Rangers has a collective 9.7 K/9, the fifth-best in MLB.
  • The Rangers' 3.52 team ERA ranks eighth across all league pitching staffs.
  • Rangers pitchers combine to surrender 12 home runs (0.7 per game), the third-fewest in baseball.
  • Perez makes the start for the Rangers, his fourth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 2.87 ERA and 16 strikeouts through 15 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The lefty last pitched on Saturday against the Houston Astros, when he tossed five innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up five hits.
  • The 32-year-old has amassed an ERA of 2.87, with 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents have a .290 batting average against him.
