Edward Olivares -- hitting .273 with a double, a triple, three walks and two RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the Texas Rangers, with Martin Perez on the hill, on April 19 at 2:10 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Rangers.

Edward Olivares Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
  • Rangers Starter: Martín Pérez
  • TV Channel: BSKC
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Edward Olivares At The Plate

  • Olivares has a double, a triple, a home run and three walks while hitting .256.
  • In 53.8% of his games this season (seven of 13), Olivares has picked up at least one hit, and in four of those games (30.8%) he recorded multiple hits.
  • He has homered in one game this year.
  • Olivares has driven in a run in three games this season (23.1%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored a run in four of 13 games so far this season.

Edward Olivares Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 4
4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (75.0%)
3 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (25.0%)
2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (50.0%)
1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (25.0%)

Rangers Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Rangers has a collective 9.7 K/9, the fifth-best in MLB.
  • The Rangers have the eighth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.52).
  • Rangers pitchers combine to give up the third-fewest home runs in baseball (12 total, 0.7 per game).
  • Perez makes the start for the Rangers, his fourth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 2.87 ERA and 16 strikeouts through 15 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The lefty's most recent time out was on Saturday against the Houston Astros, when he tossed five innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.
  • The 32-year-old has amassed an ERA of 2.87, with 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents have a .290 batting average against him.
