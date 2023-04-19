Edward Olivares -- hitting .273 with a double, a triple, three walks and two RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the Texas Rangers, with Martin Perez on the hill, on April 19 at 2:10 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Rangers.

Edward Olivares Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023

Wednesday, April 19, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Martín Pérez

Martín Pérez TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Edward Olivares At The Plate

Olivares has a double, a triple, a home run and three walks while hitting .256.

In 53.8% of his games this season (seven of 13), Olivares has picked up at least one hit, and in four of those games (30.8%) he recorded multiple hits.

He has homered in one game this year.

Olivares has driven in a run in three games this season (23.1%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored a run in four of 13 games so far this season.

Edward Olivares Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 4 4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (75.0%) 3 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (25.0%) 2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (50.0%) 1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (25.0%)

