Brad Keller Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Rangers - April 19
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 7:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Brad Keller -- -for- in his last game -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the Texas Rangers, with Martin Perez on the hill, on April 19 at 2:10 PM ET.
Brad Keller Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Rangers Starter: Martín Pérez
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Brad Keller At The Plate (2022)
- Keller hit .000 with .
- Keller failed to get a hit in any of his 35 games last season.
- He did not homer last year in the 35 games he appeared in.
- Keller didn't have an RBI in 35 games played last season.
- He did not score in any of the 35 games he played in last season.
Brad Keller Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|16
|.000
|AVG
|.000
|.000
|OBP
|.000
|.000
|SLG
|.000
|XBH
|HR
|RBI
|/
|K/BB
|/
|SB
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|16
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Rangers Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Rangers pitching staff ranked 21st in the league last season with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rangers' 4.22 team ERA ranked 22nd among all league pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combined to allow 169 total home runs last year (one per game). That ranked 12th in baseball.
- Perez gets the start for the Rangers, his fourth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 2.87 ERA and 16 strikeouts through 15 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Saturday against the Houston Astros, the lefty threw five innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 32-year-old has put up a 2.87 ERA and 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings across three games this season, while allowing a batting average of .290 to his opponents.
