Brad Keller -- -for- in his last game -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the Texas Rangers, with Martin Perez on the hill, on April 19 at 2:10 PM ET.

Brad Keller Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
  • Rangers Starter: Martín Pérez
  • TV Channel: BSKC
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Brad Keller At The Plate (2022)

  • Keller hit .000 with .
  • Keller failed to get a hit in any of his 35 games last season.
  • He did not homer last year in the 35 games he appeared in.
  • Keller didn't have an RBI in 35 games played last season.
  • He did not score in any of the 35 games he played in last season.

Brad Keller Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
19 GP 16
.000 AVG .000
.000 OBP .000
.000 SLG .000
XBH
HR
RBI
/ K/BB /
SB
Home Away
19 GP 16
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Rangers Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Rangers pitching staff ranked 21st in the league last season with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Rangers' 4.22 team ERA ranked 22nd among all league pitching staffs.
  • Rangers pitchers combined to allow 169 total home runs last year (one per game). That ranked 12th in baseball.
  • Perez gets the start for the Rangers, his fourth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 2.87 ERA and 16 strikeouts through 15 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last time out on Saturday against the Houston Astros, the lefty threw five innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
  • The 32-year-old has put up a 2.87 ERA and 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings across three games this season, while allowing a batting average of .290 to his opponents.
