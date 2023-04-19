Bobby Witt Jr. Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Rangers - April 19
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 7:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Wednesday, Bobby Witt Jr. (.333 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, two triples, a home run, two walks and three RBI) and the Kansas City Royals face the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Martin Perez. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Rangers.
Bobby Witt Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Rangers Starter: Martín Pérez
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)
Bobby Witt Jr. At The Plate
- Witt Jr. leads Kansas City in slugging percentage (.435) thanks to six extra-base hits.
- Witt Jr. has reached base via a hit in nine games this year (of 18 played), and had multiple hits in six of those games.
- In 18 games played this season, he has gone deep in two of them.
- In five games this year, Witt Jr. has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored at least one run nine times this season (50.0%), including one multi-run game.
Bobby Witt Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|6
|5 (41.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (66.7%)
|4 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (33.3%)
|5 (41.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (66.7%)
|1 (8.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (16.7%)
|2 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (50.0%)
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The Rangers pitching staff is fifth in MLB with a collective 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rangers have the eighth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.52).
- The Rangers allow the third-fewest home runs in baseball (12 total, 0.7 per game).
- Perez (2-1 with a 2.87 ERA and 16 strikeouts in 15 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rangers, his fourth of the season.
- The left-hander's most recent appearance came on Saturday against the Houston Astros, when he threw five innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.
- In three games this season, the 32-year-old has a 2.87 ERA and 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .290 to opposing hitters.
