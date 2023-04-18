Royals vs. Rangers: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers face Vinnie Pasquantino and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on Tuesday. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.
The Rangers are favored in this one, at -120, while the underdog Royals have +100 odds to play spoiler. The over/under is 9 runs for the game (with +100 odds to go over and -120 odds on the under).
Royals vs. Rangers Odds & Info
- Date: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
- Time: 7:40 PM ET
- TV: BSKC
- Location: Kansas City, Missouri
- Venue: Kauffman Stadium
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Rangers
|-120
|+100
|9
|+100
|-120
|-
|-
|-
Royals Recent Betting Performance
- In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have posted a mark of 3-7.
- In their last 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, the Royals and their opponents are 6-3-1 when it comes to hitting the over.
- The Royals have fallen short of covering the spread in the one of their past 10 games that had a set runline.
Royals Betting Records & Stats
- The Royals have been underdogs in 17 games this season and have come away with the win four times (23.5%) in those contests.
- Kansas City has a record of 4-13, a 23.5% win rate, when it's set as an underdog of +100 or more by oddsmakers this season.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Royals have a 50% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
- So far this season, Kansas City and its opponents have hit the over in nine of its 17 games with a total.
- The Royals have played just one game with a spread this season and did not cover in that contest.
Royals Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|1-10
|3-3
|2-7
|2-6
|3-11
|1-2
