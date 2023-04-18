The Kansas City Royals and Nicky Lopez, who went 0-for-3 last time out, battle Nathan Eovaldi and the Texas Rangers at Kauffman Stadium, Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET.

Nicky Lopez Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Nathan Eovaldi TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1300)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1300) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Nicky Lopez At The Plate

Lopez is hitting .200 with three doubles, a triple and six walks.

In six of 15 games this year, Lopez has had at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.

He has not hit a home run in his 15 games this season.

In three games this season, Lopez has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored a run in two games this year, and had multiple runs each time.

Nicky Lopez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 6 3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%) 1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (16.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (33.3%)

Rangers Pitching Rankings