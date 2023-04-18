MJ Melendez Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Rangers - April 18
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 0-for-4 in his last game, MJ Melendez and the Kansas City Royals take on the Texas Rangers (who will hand the ball to Nathan Eovaldi) at 7:40 PM ET on Tuesday.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Rangers.
MJ Melendez Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
MJ Melendez At The Plate
- Melendez has four doubles, a home run and nine walks while hitting .158.
- Melendez has gotten a hit in six of 15 games this season (40.0%), with more than one hit on three occasions (20.0%).
- He has hit a home run in one game this year.
- Melendez has driven in a run in three games this season (20.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in five of 15 games (33.3%), including multiple runs twice.
MJ Melendez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|5
|2 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (80.0%)
|1 (10.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (40.0%)
|3 (30.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (40.0%)
|1 (10.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (10.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (40.0%)
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The Rangers pitching staff ranks fifth in the league with a collective 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rangers have the eighth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.61).
- Rangers pitchers combine to allow 12 home runs (0.8 per game), the fourth-fewest in baseball.
- The Rangers will send Eovaldi (1-2) to make his fourth start of the season. He is 1-2 with a 6.32 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 15 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Thursday against the Kansas City Royals, when he went five innings, allowing six earned runs while giving up 10 hits.
- The 33-year-old has a 6.32 ERA and 10.9 strikeouts per nine innings across three games this season, while giving up a batting average of .323 to his opponents.
