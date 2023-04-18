After batting .222 with three doubles, a walk and three RBI in his past 10 games, Kyle Isbel and the Kansas City Royals face the Texas Rangers (who will start Nathan Eovaldi) at 7:40 PM ET on Tuesday.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Rangers.

Kyle Isbel Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023

Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi

Nathan Eovaldi TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Kyle Isbel At The Plate

Isbel has four doubles and two walks while hitting .217.

In nine of 13 games this season, Isbel has had at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.

He has not homered in his 13 games this season.

Isbel has had an RBI in three games this season.

He has scored at least one run three times this season (23.1%), including one multi-run game.

Kyle Isbel Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 5 6 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (60.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (20.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (60.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

