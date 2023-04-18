On Tuesday, Hunter Dozier (coming off going 0-for-3) and the Kansas City Royals play the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Nathan Eovaldi. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Rangers.

Hunter Dozier Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
  • Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi
  • TV Channel: BSKC
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Hunter Dozier At The Plate

  • Dozier is hitting .154 with a home run and a walk.
  • In five of 12 games this season, Dozier has had at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
  • He has homered in one game this year.
  • Dozier has driven in a run twice this season, but just one in each of those games.
  • He has scored in three games this year (25.0%), but has had no multi-run games.

Hunter Dozier Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
8 GP 4
2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (75.0%)
1 (12.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (25.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (25.0%)
1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (25.0%)

Rangers Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Rangers has a collective 9.8 K/9, the fifth-best in the league.
  • The Rangers have the eighth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.61).
  • The Rangers allow the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (12 total, 0.8 per game).
  • Eovaldi (1-2 with a 6.32 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 15 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rangers, his fourth of the season.
  • His most recent appearance came on Thursday against the Kansas City Royals, when the right-hander tossed five innings, surrendering six earned runs while allowing 10 hits.
  • The 33-year-old has amassed an ERA of 6.32, with 10.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents are hitting .323 against him.
