Franmil Reyes -- 2-for-4 with an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals versus the Texas Rangers, with Nathan Eovaldi on the mound, on April 18 at 7:40 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) in his most recent game against the Braves.

Franmil Reyes Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Tuesday, April 18, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi

Nathan Eovaldi TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Franmil Reyes At The Plate

Reyes has two home runs and three walks while hitting .222.

Reyes has reached base via a hit in five games this season (of 12 played), and had multiple hits in three of those games.

In 12 games played this season, he has homered in two of them.

Reyes has driven in a run in five games this season (41.7%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.

In four of 12 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Franmil Reyes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 5 2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (60.0%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (40.0%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (40.0%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (20.0%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (60.0%)

