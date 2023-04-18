The Kansas City Royals and Edward Olivares, who went 0-for-4 last time in action, battle Nathan Eovaldi and the Texas Rangers at Kauffman Stadium, Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Braves.

Edward Olivares Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023

Tuesday, April 18, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi

Nathan Eovaldi TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Edward Olivares At The Plate

Olivares is hitting .231 with a double, a triple, a home run and three walks.

Olivares has picked up a hit in 50.0% of his 12 games this season, with multiple hits in 25.0% of those games.

He has hit a home run in one of 12 games, and in 2.4% of his plate appearances.

Olivares has driven in a run in three games this season (25.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in four of 12 games so far this year.

Edward Olivares Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 4 3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (75.0%) 2 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (25.0%) 2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (50.0%) 1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (25.0%)

