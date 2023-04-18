The Kansas City Royals and Edward Olivares, who went 0-for-4 last time in action, battle Nathan Eovaldi and the Texas Rangers at Kauffman Stadium, Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Braves.

Edward Olivares Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
  • Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi
  • TV Channel: BSKC
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Edward Olivares At The Plate

  • Olivares is hitting .231 with a double, a triple, a home run and three walks.
  • Olivares has picked up a hit in 50.0% of his 12 games this season, with multiple hits in 25.0% of those games.
  • He has hit a home run in one of 12 games, and in 2.4% of his plate appearances.
  • Olivares has driven in a run in three games this season (25.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored in four of 12 games so far this year.

Edward Olivares Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
8 GP 4
3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (75.0%)
2 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (25.0%)
2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (50.0%)
1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (25.0%)

Rangers Pitching Rankings

  • The Rangers pitching staff ranks fifth in the league with a collective 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Rangers' 3.61 team ERA ranks eighth among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Rangers pitchers combine to give up the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (12 total, 0.8 per game).
  • Eovaldi gets the start for the Rangers, his fourth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 6.32 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 15 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty's last time out came on Thursday against the Kansas City Royals, when he went five innings, surrendering six earned runs while allowing 10 hits.
  • The 33-year-old has a 6.32 ERA and 10.9 strikeouts per nine innings in three games this season, while allowing a batting average of .323 to opposing hitters.
