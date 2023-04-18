Brad Keller Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Rangers - April 18
The Kansas City Royals and Brad Keller, who went -for- last time out, take on Nathan Eovaldi and the Texas Rangers at Kauffman Stadium, Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET.
Brad Keller Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Brad Keller At The Plate (2022)
- Keller hit .000 with .
- In each of his 35 games a year ago, Keller did not pick up a hit.
- He did not homer last year in the 35 games he logged a plate appearance in.
- Keller didn't have an RBI in 35 games played last season.
- He did not score in any of the 35 games he played in last season.
Brad Keller Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|16
|.000
|AVG
|.000
|.000
|OBP
|.000
|.000
|SLG
|.000
|XBH
|HR
|RBI
|/
|K/BB
|/
|SB
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|16
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Rangers Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Rangers pitching staff ranked 21st in MLB last season with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rangers had the 22nd-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.22).
- Rangers pitchers combined to surrender 169 total home runs last year (one per game). That ranked 12th in baseball.
- The Rangers are sending Eovaldi (1-2) to the mound for his fourth start of the season. He is 1-2 with a 6.32 ERA and 19 strikeouts through 15 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Thursday against the Kansas City Royals, when he tossed five innings, allowing six earned runs while giving up 10 hits.
- The 33-year-old has amassed an ERA of 6.32, with 10.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents are hitting .323 against him.
