The Golden State Warriors are 2-point favorites heading into Game 2 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center on Monday, starting at 10:00 PM ET on TNT, NBCS-CA, and NBCS-BA. The Kings lead the series 1-0.

Warriors vs. Kings Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, April 17, 2023

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT, NBCS-CA, and NBCS-BA

Sacramento, California Venue: Golden 1 Center

Warriors vs. Kings Score Prediction

Prediction: Kings 121 - Warriors 117

Spread & Total Prediction for Warriors vs. Kings

Pick ATS: Kings (+ 2)

Kings (+ 2) Pick OU: Under (239.5)



The Kings' .549 ATS win percentage (45-36-1 ATS Record) is higher than the Warriors' .476 mark (39-42-1 ATS Record) in 2022-23.

As a 2-point underdog or more in 2022-23, Sacramento is 18-12 against the spread compared to the 28-26-1 ATS record Golden State puts up as a 2-point favorite.

Sacramento and its opponents have exceeded the over/under 48.8% of the time this season (40 out of 82). That's less often than Golden State and its opponents have (45 out of 82).

The Warriors have a .638 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (37-21) this season, higher than the .433 winning percentage for the Kings as a moneyline underdog (13-17).

Warriors Performance Insights

Golden State has been lifted by its offense, as it ranks second-best in the NBA by scoring 118.9 points per game. It ranks 21st in the league in points allowed (117.1 per contest).

With 29.8 dimes per game, the Warriors rank best in the league in the category.

The Warriors have been getting things done in terms of three-point shooting this year, ranking best in the NBA in three-pointers per game (16.6) and second-best in three-point percentage (38.5%).

Golden State is attempting 47 two-pointers per game this season, which account for 52.1% of the shots it has attempted (and 61.5% of the team's baskets). Meanwhile, it is attempting 43.2 treys per contest, which are 47.9% of its shots (and 38.5% of the team's buckets).

Kings Performance Insights

Offensively, Sacramento is the best squad in the NBA (120.7 points per game). On defense, it is 25th (118.1 points conceded per game).

With 27.3 assists per game, the Kings are third-best in the league.

The Kings are the fifth-best squad in the NBA in 3-pointers made (13.8 per game) and ninth in 3-point percentage (36.9%).

In 2022-23, Sacramento has taken 57.7% percent of its shots from inside the arc, and 42.3% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 68.4% of Sacramento's baskets have been 2-pointers, and 31.6% have been 3-pointers.

