Jacob deGrom will toe the rubber for the Texas Rangers (9-6) on Monday, April 17 against the Kansas City Royals (4-12), who will counter with Jordan Lyles. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:40 PM ET at Kauffman Stadium.

Bookmakers list the Rangers as -225 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Royals +180 moneyline odds to win. The over/under is 7.5 runs for this contest.

Royals vs. Rangers Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, April 17, 2023

Monday, April 17, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Probable Pitchers: deGrom - TEX (1-0, 4.32 ERA) vs Lyles - KC (0-2, 5.19 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Royals vs. Rangers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.

If you're wanting to wager on the Royals and Rangers matchup but would like some help getting started, here's a quick primer. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are some of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the Royals (+180) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they end up winning, you'd get $28.00 back in your pocket.

Plus, there are lots of other ways to play, like player props (will Bobby Witt Jr. get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. For more details on the many different ways you can play, check out the BetMGM website and app.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Royals vs. Rangers Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Rangers have been favored eight times and won five of those games.

The Rangers have played as moneyline favorites of -225 or shorter in just one game this season, which they won.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 69.2% chance of a victory for Texas.

The Rangers were favored on the moneyline in four of their last 10 games, and they finished 3-1 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings, Texas and its opponents combined to go over the run total seven times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Royals have been chosen as underdogs in 16 games this year and have walked away with the win four times (25%) in those games.

The Royals have played as an underdog of +180 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.

In 10 games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by sportsbooks, the Royals had a record of 3-7.

In the last 10 games with a total, Kansas City and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times.

Royals vs. Rangers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Salvador Pérez 0.5 (-139) 0.5 (-139) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+225) Matt Duffy 0.5 (-139) 0.5 (-139) 0.5 (+1300) 0.5 (+425) Hunter Dozier 0.5 (-105) 0.5 (-105) 0.5 (+900) 0.5 (+325) Edward Olivares 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (+950) 0.5 (+300) MJ Melendez 0.5 (+100) 0.5 (+100) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+290)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the Royals, and place your bets.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Royals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +25000 25th 4th

Think the Royals can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Kansas City and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.