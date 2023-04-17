Nicky Lopez -- 1-for-2 in his last game -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals versus the Texas Rangers, with Jacob deGrom on the hill, on April 17 at 7:40 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-2 against the Braves.

Nicky Lopez Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

  • Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
  • Rangers Starter: Jacob deGrom
  • TV Channel: BSKC
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +450)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +270)

Nicky Lopez At The Plate

  • Lopez has three doubles, a triple and six walks while hitting .219.
  • In six of 14 games this year, Lopez has picked up at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
  • In 14 games played this season, he has not hit a home run.
  • In three games this season, Lopez has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored a run in two games this season, and had multiple runs both times.

Nicky Lopez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
8 GP 6
3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%)
1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (16.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (33.3%)

Rangers Pitching Rankings

  • The Rangers pitching staff ranks fifth in the league with a collective 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Rangers' 3.86 team ERA ranks 10th among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Rangers give up the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (12 total, 0.8 per game).
  • deGrom makes the start for the Rangers, his fourth of the season. He is 1-0 with a 4.32 ERA and 27 strikeouts through 16 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent outing on Wednesday against the Kansas City Royals, the right-hander tossed seven innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
  • The 34-year-old's 4.32 ERA ranks 51st, 1.020 WHIP ranks 21st, and 14.6 K/9 ranks second among qualifying pitchers this season.
