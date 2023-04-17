Nicky Lopez Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Rangers - April 17
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Nicky Lopez -- 1-for-2 in his last game -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals versus the Texas Rangers, with Jacob deGrom on the hill, on April 17 at 7:40 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-2 against the Braves.
Nicky Lopez Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Rangers Starter: Jacob deGrom
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +450)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +270)
Nicky Lopez At The Plate
- Lopez has three doubles, a triple and six walks while hitting .219.
- In six of 14 games this year, Lopez has picked up at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
- In 14 games played this season, he has not hit a home run.
- In three games this season, Lopez has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored a run in two games this season, and had multiple runs both times.
Nicky Lopez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|6
|3 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (16.7%)
|1 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (16.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (33.3%)
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The Rangers pitching staff ranks fifth in the league with a collective 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rangers' 3.86 team ERA ranks 10th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Rangers give up the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (12 total, 0.8 per game).
- deGrom makes the start for the Rangers, his fourth of the season. He is 1-0 with a 4.32 ERA and 27 strikeouts through 16 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent outing on Wednesday against the Kansas City Royals, the right-hander tossed seven innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 34-year-old's 4.32 ERA ranks 51st, 1.020 WHIP ranks 21st, and 14.6 K/9 ranks second among qualifying pitchers this season.
