Franmil Reyes -- 2-for-4 with an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals versus the Texas Rangers, with Jacob deGrom on the mound, on April 17 at 7:40 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) against the Braves.

Franmil Reyes Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +115)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +360) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +300)

Franmil Reyes At The Plate

Reyes is hitting .222 with two home runs and three walks.

Reyes has had a hit in five of 12 games this year (41.7%), including multiple hits three times (25.0%).

He has hit a home run in two of 12 games played this season, and in 5.1% of his plate appearances.

Reyes has had an RBI in five games this year.

He has scored at least once four times this season (33.3%), including one multi-run game.

Franmil Reyes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 5 2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (60.0%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (40.0%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (40.0%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (20.0%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (60.0%)

