Nicky Lopez Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Braves - April 16
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 9:26 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
After batting .217 with three doubles, two walks and two RBI in his past 10 games, Nicky Lopez and the Kansas City Royals face the Atlanta Braves (who will hand the ball to Kyle Wright) at 2:10 PM ET on Sunday.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-3) against the Braves.
Nicky Lopez Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Braves Starter: Kyle Wright
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Nicky Lopez At The Plate
- Lopez has three doubles, a triple and five walks while batting .200.
- Lopez has picked up a hit in five games this season (38.5%), including one multi-hit game.
- He has not gone deep in his 13 games this season.
- In three games this year, Lopez has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored a run in two games this year, and had multiple runs both times.
Nicky Lopez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|6
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (16.7%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (16.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (33.3%)
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The Braves pitching staff ranks 15th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Braves have a 3.73 team ERA that ranks sixth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Braves surrender the second-fewest home runs in baseball (10 total, 0.7 per game).
- The Braves will look to Wright (0-0) in his second start of the season.
- His last time out was on Tuesday against the Cincinnati Reds, when the right-hander went three innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing four hits.
